Illinois vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Purdue Boilermakers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) on March 7, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (65.9%)

Before making a bet on Friday's Illinois-Purdue spread (Illinois -3.5) or over/under (159.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 15 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Purdue has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 52.2% of the time. That's more often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (25%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 16 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Boilermakers have a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

Illinois has beaten the spread nine times in 19 conference games.

Purdue has 13 wins against the spread in 19 Big Ten games this season.

Illinois vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (70%) in those games.

The Fighting Illini have a win-loss record of 13-5 when favored by -178 or better by bookmakers this year.

Purdue has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 64% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois' +307 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.6 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per contest (221st in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis' 15.4 points per game lead Illinois and rank 236th in the nation.

Purdue outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game (posting 78.2 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and giving up 70.0 per contest, 119th in college basketball) and has a +245 scoring differential.

Trey Kaufman-Renn's team-leading 19.4 points per game rank him 30th in college basketball.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. They record 40.0 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.6 per outing.

Tomislav Ivisic averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 84th in college basketball) to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Boilermakers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are pulling down 29.6 rebounds per game (314th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.2.

Kaufman-Renn's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Boilermakers and rank 296th in college basketball.

Illinois scores 100.7 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball), while giving up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball).

The Boilermakers' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 94.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 207th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!