Illinois vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

The Northwestern Wildcats (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-6, 5-4 Big Ten) on January 26, 2025.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Game time: 3:00 PM ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Arena: State Farm Center

To help you make an informed wager on Illinois-Northwestern matchup (in which Illinois is an 8.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 148.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Illinois vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Northwestern is 12-7-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Illinois covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (75%).

The Fighting Illini have done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-2-0) than they have at home (6-5-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

Illinois is 4-5-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Northwestern has six wins against the spread in eight Big Ten games this season.

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has won in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Fighting Illini have a win-loss record of 4-1 when favored by -365 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Northwestern has put together a 2-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Illinois has a 78.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +317 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.7 points per game. It is putting up 85.9 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and is allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 109th in college basketball.

Kasparas Jakucionis is 157th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.2 points per game.

Northwestern's +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (86th in college basketball).

Nick Martinelli paces Northwestern, recording 19.9 points per game (15th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini pull down 41.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.7 boards per game.

Tomislav Ivisic paces the Fighting Illini with 8.5 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats grab 31.5 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball), compared to the 31.1 of their opponents.

Brooks Barnhizer paces the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball).

Illinois averages 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (55th in college basketball), and gives up 82.2 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank 163rd in college basketball averaging 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 101st, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

