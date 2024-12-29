Illinois vs Chicago State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The Chicago State Cougars (0-14) aim to end an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3) on December 29, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois is a 39.5-point favorite against Chicago State on Sunday and the over/under is set at 150.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Illinois vs. Chicago State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Chicago State has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread last year, the Fighting Illini performed worse when played at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

Last year, the Cougars were 3-5-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they were 10-7-0 ATS (.588).

Illinois vs. Chicago State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois averages 83.6 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (51st in college basketball). It has a +197 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 17.9 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 16.5 points per game lead Illinois and rank 138th in the nation.

Chicago State has a -327 scoring differential, falling short by 23.4 points per game. It is putting up 59.6 points per game, 362nd in college basketball, and is giving up 83 per contest to rank 355th in college basketball.

Chicago State's leading scorer, Jalen Forrest, is 1231st in the country, scoring 9.1 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are second in college basketball at 41.8 rebounds per game. That's 11.5 more than the 30.3 their opponents average.

Tomislav Ivisic paces the Fighting Illini with 9.7 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball action).

The Cougars lose the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. They collect 29.9 rebounds per game, 311th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 40.6.

Cameron Jernigan averages 4.5 rebounds per game (779th in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

Illinois averages 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (88th in college basketball), and gives up 79.5 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Cougars rank 363rd in college basketball averaging 73.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 352nd, allowing 101.8 points per 100 possessions.

