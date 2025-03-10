Idaho State vs Montana State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 4 seed Idaho State Bengals (15-14, 10-8 Big Sky) are taking on the No. 5 seed Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) in the Big Sky tournament on Monday at Idaho Central Arena, at 7:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Idaho State vs. Montana State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Idaho State win (56.6%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Idaho State-Montana State spread (Idaho State -1.5) or total (139.5 points).

Idaho State vs. Montana State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Idaho State is 16-9-0 ATS this season.

Montana State is 12-18-0 ATS this season.

Idaho State (9-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (75%) than Montana State (2-9) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (18.2%).

The Bengals have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-5-0) than they have at home (7-4-0).

Against the spread, the Bobcats have been better at home (7-6-0) than on the road (5-12-0).

Idaho State's record against the spread in conference play is 11-7-0.

Against the spread in Big Sky games, Montana State is 6-12-0 this season.

Idaho State vs. Montana State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Idaho State has been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Bengals have been victorious eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Montana State has been listed as the moneyline underdog a total of 11 times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Bobcats have played 10 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, and fell in each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Idaho State has a 54.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Idaho State vs. Montana State Head-to-Head Comparison

Idaho State outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game (scoring 74.8 per game to rank 150th in college basketball while allowing 69.6 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball) and has a +151 scoring differential overall.

Dylan Darling is 22nd in college basketball with a team-leading 19.9 points per game.

Montana State's +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (236th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Brandon Walker leads Montana State, scoring 14.7 points per game (293rd in college basketball).

The Bengals pull down 35 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 26.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.7 boards per game.

Jake O'Neil paces the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball action).

The Bobcats rank 326th in the country at 29 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 32 their opponents average.

Walker's 4.9 rebounds per game lead the Bobcats and rank 653rd in college basketball.

Idaho State ranks 120th in college basketball by averaging 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 130th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Bobcats' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 127th in college basketball, and the 95 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

