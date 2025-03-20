NHL
Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (41-22-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-41-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-319)
|Sharks (+255)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (71.8%)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Sharks are +102 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -124.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Sharks, on March 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +118 and the under -144.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Hurricanes, San Jose is the underdog at +255, and Carolina is -319 playing on the road.