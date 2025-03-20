FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (41-22-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-41-9)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-319)Sharks (+255)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (71.8%)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Sharks are +102 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -124.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Sharks, on March 20, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +118 and the under -144.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Hurricanes, San Jose is the underdog at +255, and Carolina is -319 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup