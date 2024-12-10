NHL
Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (17-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-15-5)
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-490)
|Sharks (+365)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (82.4%)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is +144.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Sharks on December 10, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -490 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +365 underdog on the road.