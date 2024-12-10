Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (17-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-15-5)

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-490) Sharks (+365) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (82.4%)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-178 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is +144.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Sharks on December 10, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -490 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +365 underdog on the road.

