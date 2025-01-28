FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (30-16-4) vs. New York Rangers (24-21-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-142)Rangers (+118)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.6%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +176.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Rangers on January 28 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -142 favorite on the road.

