NHL
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Tuesday, versus the New York Rangers.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (30-16-4) vs. New York Rangers (24-21-4)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-142)
|Rangers (+118)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.6%)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +176.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Rangers on January 28 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -142 favorite on the road.