NHL
Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
On Sunday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (44-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-18-16)
- Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-160)
|Penguins (+132)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (61.5%)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +154 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -192.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Penguins on March 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog despite being at home.