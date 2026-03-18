NHL
Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (42-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-15)
- Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-176)
|Penguins (+146)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (51.8%)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Hurricanes are +142 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -176.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Penguins game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Penguins moneyline has Carolina as a -176 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +146 underdog on the road.