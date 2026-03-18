Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (42-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (34-18-15)

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-176) Penguins (+146) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (51.8%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Penguins. The Hurricanes are +142 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -176.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Penguins game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Penguins moneyline has Carolina as a -176 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +146 underdog on the road.

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