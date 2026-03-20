FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (43-19-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-12)
  • Date: Friday, March 20, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-220)Maple Leafs (+180)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -142 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +116.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Maple Leafs on March 20, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Toronto is a +180 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup