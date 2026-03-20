Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (43-19-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-12)

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-220) Maple Leafs (+180) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -142 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +116.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Maple Leafs on March 20, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Toronto is a +180 underdog at home.

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