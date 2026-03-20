NHL
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (43-19-6) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-12)
- Date: Friday, March 20, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-220)
|Maple Leafs (+180)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -142 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +116.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Maple Leafs on March 20, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Carolina as a -220 favorite, while Toronto is a +180 underdog at home.