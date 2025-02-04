Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets.

Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (32-17-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-14-3)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-118) Jets (-102) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (57.3%)

Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +210.

Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Jets on February 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline

Carolina is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -102 underdog at home.

