NHL

Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (32-17-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-14-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-118)Jets (-102)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (57.3%)

Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +210.

Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Jets on February 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -102 underdog at home.

