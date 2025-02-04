NHL
Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Jets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (32-17-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (37-14-3)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-118)
|Jets (-102)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (57.3%)
Hurricanes vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +210.
Hurricanes vs Jets Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Jets on February 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Hurricanes vs Jets Moneyline
- Carolina is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -102 underdog at home.