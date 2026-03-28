Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (45-20-6) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-32-2)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-210) Devils (+172) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (74.3%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -150.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Devils matchup on March 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +172 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!