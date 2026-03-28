NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (45-20-6) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-32-2)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-210)
|Devils (+172)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (74.3%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -150.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Devils matchup on March 28 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +172 underdog on the road.