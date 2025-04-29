NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New Jersey Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-275)
|Devils (+220)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.3%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -130.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Devils, on April 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +220 underdog on the road.