Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New Jersey Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-275) Devils (+220) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.3%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -130.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Devils, on April 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +220 underdog on the road.

