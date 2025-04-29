FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New Jersey Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-275)Devils (+220)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.3%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -130.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Devils, on April 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +220 underdog on the road.

