Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
  • Date: Monday, May 12, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-235)Capitals (+190)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (51.3%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +118.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Capitals matchup on May 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +190 underdog on the road.

