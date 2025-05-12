Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-235) Capitals (+190) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (51.3%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +118.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Capitals matchup on May 12 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +102 and the under is -124.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +190 underdog on the road.

