Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-125) Capitals (+104) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (53.8%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +205.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on May 6, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Capitals reveal Carolina as the favorite (-125) and Washington as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

