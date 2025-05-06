FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-125)Capitals (+104)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (53.8%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +205.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on May 6, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Capitals reveal Carolina as the favorite (-125) and Washington as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

