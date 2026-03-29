Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (46-20-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (41-21-10)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-188) Canadiens (+155) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.1%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +130.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Canadiens on March 29 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite at home.

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