FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (46-20-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (41-21-10)
  • Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-188)Canadiens (+155)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.1%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +130.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Canadiens on March 29 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup