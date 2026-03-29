NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (46-20-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (41-21-10)
- Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-188)
|Canadiens (+155)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.1%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-162 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +130.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Canadiens on March 29 is 6.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -188 favorite at home.