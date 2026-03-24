Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (45-19-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (38-21-10)

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-144) Canadiens (+120) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -205 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +160.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Canadiens game on March 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

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