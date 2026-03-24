NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (45-19-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (38-21-10)
- Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-144)
|Canadiens (+120)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.8%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -205 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +160.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Canadiens game on March 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -106 and the under is -114.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +120 underdog despite being at home.