NHL

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (33-20-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-26-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-210)Canadiens (+172)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.4%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -150.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on February 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

