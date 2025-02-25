Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (33-20-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-26-5)

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-210) Canadiens (+172) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.4%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+122 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -150.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on February 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +116 and the under is -142.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -210 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!