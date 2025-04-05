NHL
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Boston Bruins.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (46-25-4) vs. Boston Bruins (30-37-9)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-210)
|Bruins (+172)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -144.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Bruins on April 5, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Bruins moneyline has Carolina as a -210 favorite, while Boston is a +172 underdog at home.