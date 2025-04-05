FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (46-25-4) vs. Boston Bruins (30-37-9)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-210)Bruins (+172)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -144.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Bruins on April 5, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Bruins moneyline has Carolina as a -210 favorite, while Boston is a +172 underdog at home.

