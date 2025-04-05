Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Boston Bruins.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (46-25-4) vs. Boston Bruins (30-37-9)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-210) Bruins (+172) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.2%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -144.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Bruins on April 5, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Bruins moneyline has Carolina as a -210 favorite, while Boston is a +172 underdog at home.

