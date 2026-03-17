Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (42-18-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-21-11)

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-142) Blue Jackets (+118) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (50.4%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets are -215 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on March 17, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -142, and Columbus is +118 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!