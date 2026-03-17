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Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (42-18-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-21-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-142)Blue Jackets (+118)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (50.4%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Blue Jackets are -215 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets on March 17, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets, Carolina is the favorite at -142, and Columbus is +118 playing at home.

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