How to Watch Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl LIX is almost here as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Don't miss any of the action on February 9th. Here are all the ways you can tune into the big game.

What TV Channel Will Super Bowl LIX Be On?

Super Bowl LIX will be nationally televised via FOX on February 9th, 2025 from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Check out the full breakdown on the FOX broadcast crew for Super Bowl Sunday.

How Can I Stream Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX will be available on platforms where FOX can be streamed. This includes:

Fubo

Tubi

DirecTV Stream

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Other Ways to Tune In

You can also stream the big game on the NFL app using your phone or tablet, listen to the game on the radio, or watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Fox Deportes and Telemundo.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. FOX will have 5 and half hours of pre-game coverage before the game starting at 1 p.m.

What Time is the Kick of Destiny 3?

Peyton and Eli Manning will battle it out in the Kick of Destiny 3 live on FOX around 3 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!