Can Joe Flacco Revive Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown in Fantasy Football?

Joe Burrow participated in one full game before sustaining a long-term toe injury. Of course, this has led to underwhelming numbers for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense as the unit has totaled only 17.0 points per game since Week 2. The unit's posting only 4.3 yards per play (second-fewest), 3.1 yards per rushing attempt (second-fewest), and 5.9 yards per passing attempt (fifth-fewest) -- all of which has harmed the fantasy football value of notable players.

With Jake Browning's continued struggles in the starting quarterback role, Cincinnati made a move by acquiring Joe Flacco via trade on Tuesday afternoon. Flacco started the first four weeks for the Cleveland Browns.

Is inserting Flacco into the starting QB role enough to elevate underperforming fantasy pieces? What does the trade mean for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown?

Joe Flacco Trade to the Bengals

Beginning with the trade itself, the Bengals had to make a move. Browning had a league-worst -0.44 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), per NFL Next Gen Stats. He totaled eight interceptions over three full starts from Week 3 to 5 while taking 69.6% of snaps in Week 2. PlayerProfiler credits Browning with the seventh-most interceptable passes, as well.

Flacco struggled over four starts, too, touting the second-worst EPA/db (-0.41) while throwing the 3rd-most interceptions (six) and four interceptable passes (19th). The veteran QB is at least showing a slight improvement in taking care of the ball, though turnovers are still a clear worry.

Accuracy is where we are seeing a big difference between the two. Browning has an on-target percentage of 53.8% (6th-lowest) compared to Flacco's mark of 72.1% (10th-highest). This is where one could argue Flacco's numbers could improve with much better targets in Cincy. Does this translate to more production from Chase and Higgins?

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Fantasy Football With Joe Flacco

According to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP) in half-PPR leagues, Chase was the first player off the board while Higgins was WR13 paired with a 32.7 ADP. Chase is averaging 14.1 fantasy points per game (WR9) while Higgins is posting only 6.9 points per contest (WR44).

Both wideouts finished among the top four in fantasy points per game a season ago. Flacco is no Burrow. Following his long-term injury, it's a long shot either piece can still deliver value considering their ADPs.

Between the two, Chase is the best bet to return to fantasy prominence considering his 29.2% target share, 38.4% air yards share, and 23.5% red zone target share. He's still produced some big-time fantasy outings -- including Week 2's 29.5-point performance and Week 5's 26.0-point outburst.

Chase is still showing efficiency with a 4.0% catch rate over expectation (CROE) and 12.4 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE). Meanwhile, Higgins has a -1.2% CROE and -2.0 RecYOE, but neither mark is that bad. In fact, Higgins' team-high 32.7% downfield target share and 23.5% red zone target share demonstrate hope.

Pro Football Focus has Flacco a 70.3 pass grade on attempts of 20-plus yards and 71.5 pass grade on attempts of 10-to-19 yards. For reference, Browning carries passing grades of 65.2 and 38.1 on attempts of 20-plus yards and 10-to-19 yards. This downfield passing attack should somewhat improve, helping Chase and Higgins' production.

Overall, Flacco is still the more accurate passer right now. This should add more scoring potential to this offense as a whole. Neither target should carry big expectations going forward, but Chase's volume paired with a slight improvement at QB should mean more top-end performances.

Chase Brown in Fantasy Football With Joe Flacco

Among the Bengals' three notable fantasy pieces, I'd argue this could benefit Brown the most. He's dominating the backfield's workload, carrying a 65.2% snap share and 21.8 adjusted opportunities per game paired with an 81.8% red zone rushing attempt share.

However, Brown is producing only 8.1 fantasy points per game (RB38) partially due to only one touchdown on the season. If this offense is scoring more often, positive regression should come considering his red zone usage.

Furthermore, Cincinnati still has major offensive line issues with Pro Football Focus' fourth-worst pass block grade. Browning had the eighth-most pressured throws, too. Flacco has the second-most pressured throws thus far, helping explain some of his struggles in Cleveland.

This is my main reason for not expecting Chase and Higgins to both dramatically improve. Flacco is likely to still struggle due to the Bengals' pass pro worries, and quick pressure could mean a lot of dump offs.

Easy receptions for Brown would boost his value, and he already has 18 receptions and 22 targets on the season (both sixth-most). I'm a huge fan of Brown's receiving potential going forward -- especially with Flacco's 5.1 yards per passing attempt paired with an aDOT of 7.0 yards per passing attempt.

Brown's -1.07 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry is unlikely to improve, but his 4.1% CROE could lead to success in the passing game. This paired with the potential for more touchdowns should mean a boost in fantasy points per game.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.