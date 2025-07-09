How Many Games Will the Commanders Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Washington Commanders, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Commanders and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on July 9th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Commanders 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Washington Commanders - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Washington Commanders - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -1150 Under 5.5 Wins +650 Over 7.5 Wins -310 Under 7.5 Wins +250 Over 9.5 Wins -110 Under 9.5 Wins -110 Over 11.5 Wins +270 Under 11.5 Wins -330 Over 13.5 Wins +800 Under 13.5 Wins -1300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Commanders 2025 Win Total Prediction

With how good Jayden Daniels and the Commanders were last year, it may feel odd to see the Commanders' win total at just 9.5. I think that's right where it should be.

I have the Commanders projected at 9.4 wins, putting me directly in line with market. It has nothing to do with Daniels or the offense, which I expect to thrive again, especially with key veterans now in the mix. It's all about the defense.

As things stand, I have the Commanders projected as the sixth-worst pass defense in the league. That number gets quite a bit of weight, and it's the main thing dragging them down. Thus, I don't mind being in line with market on them despite adoring Daniels and the potential the offense brings.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.