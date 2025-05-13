How Long Is the Preakness Stakes? (How Many Miles and How Much Time Will It Take in 2025?)

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17th, at iconic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The second leg of the Triple Crown has an estimated post time of 7:01 p.m. ET.

For as anticipated as Preakness is, the actual race doesn't take very long. Keep reading below to find out how long the Preakness Stakes is and how much time it will take in 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about how long the Preakness Stakes is.

How Many Miles Is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course is officially measured at 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3⁄16 miles.

Preakness has been 1 3⁄16 miles dating back to 1925, though it originally started out as 1 1/2 miles back in 1873.

The Preakness Stakes is the shortest of the three Triple Crown races. It's a similar distance as the Kentucky Derby (1 1/4 miles; 10 furlongs) but noticeably shorter than the Belmont Stakes (1 1/2 miles; 12 furlongs).

How Long Is a Furlong?

A furlong is 1/8 of a mile. That comes out to 220 yards (or 660 feet).

The furlong was once the standard measure for agricultural fields. Now, furlongs are used almost exclusively in regard to horse racing in the United States.

How Much Time Will Preakness Take?

Similar to the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes typically lasts around two minutes.

Triple Crown winner Secretariat set the 9.5-furlong distance record at 1 minute 53 seconds (1:53) in 1973. Last year, Seize the Grey won with a time of 1:56.82.

Notably, the race isn't officially over until the final horse crosses the finish line, often occurring a few seconds after the winner.

How Long Is the Track at the Preakness Stakes?

The oval dirt track at Pimlico measures one mile. With Preakness coming in at 1 3⁄16 miles, May 17th's contenders will run a little more than one lap around the track.

