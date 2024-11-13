Houston vs Louisiana Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13

The Houston Cougars (1-1) battle the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) on November 13, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston vs. Louisiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Louisiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (94.1%)

Houston is a 28.5-point favorite over Louisiana on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 138.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the matchup.

Houston vs. Louisiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston covered 19 times in 37 chances against the spread last season.

Louisiana compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities in away games.

Against the spread, the Ragin' Cajuns performed better at home (6-5-0) than on the road (7-7-0) last season.

Houston vs. Louisiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston won 83.3% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (25-5).

The Cougars never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

Louisiana was an underdog 13 times last season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Houston has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.7% in this game.

Houston vs. Louisiana Head-to-Head Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to the 31.9 of their opponents.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 163rd in college basketball, and the 90.4 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 99th in college basketball.

