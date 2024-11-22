Houston vs Hofstra Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 22

The Houston Cougars (2-1) hit the court against the Hofstra Pride (4-1) on November 22, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Hofstra Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 22, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Houston, Texas

Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Hofstra Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (89.8%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Houston-Hofstra spread (Houston -27.5) or over/under (131.5 points).

Houston vs. Hofstra: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston compiled a 19-18-0 ATS record last year.

Hofstra put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last season.

The Cougars owned a better record against the spread in home games (12-5-0) than they did on the road (2-8-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Pride performed better at home (5-7-0) than on the road (6-9-0) last year.

Houston vs. Hofstra: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston won 83.3% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (25-5).

The Cougars did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

Hofstra was underdogs in six games last season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Pride were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Houston has a 99.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston vs. Hofstra Head-to-Head Comparison

The Pride lost the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. They recorded 29.4 rebounds per game, which ranked 329th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 31.4 per outing.

The Pride averaged 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and allowed 92.2 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball).

