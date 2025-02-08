Houston vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Houston Cougars (18-4, 10-1 Big 12) will visit the Colorado Buffaloes (9-13, 0-11 Big 12) after winning five straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

Houston vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (85.1%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Houston (-14.5) versus Colorado on Saturday. The total has been set at 127.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colorado has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Houston (8-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 14.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Colorado (1-1) does as a 14.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Cougars have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-1-0) than they have in home games (9-4-0).

Against the spread, the Buffaloes have been better at home (5-8-0) than away (1-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Houston is 8-3-0 this year.

Colorado has won once against the spread in Big 12 games this year.

Houston vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (81%) in those games.

The Cougars have been a -1695 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Colorado has won one of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (8.3%).

The Buffaloes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 94.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston is outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game with a +422 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and allows 56.9 per outing (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer paces Houston, recording 14.3 points per game (330th in the nation).

Colorado has a -20 scoring differential, putting up 71.2 points per game (260th in college basketball) and conceding 72.1 (203rd in college basketball).

Julian Hammond III leads Colorado, scoring 13.3 points per game (457th in college basketball).

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 73rd in the country, and are 7.8 more than the 26.5 their opponents record per contest.

J'wan Roberts tops the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball action).

The Buffaloes pull down 31.7 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Trevor Baskin paces the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (417th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 34th in college basketball with 103 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 77 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buffaloes rank 267th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 198th defensively with 93.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!