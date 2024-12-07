Houston vs Butler Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Butler Bulldogs (7-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Cougars (4-3) on December 7, 2024 at Fertitta Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Houston-Butler spread (Houston -16.5) or over/under (133.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

Butler has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread at home (12-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (2-8-0).

The Bulldogs performed better against the spread away (5-6-0) than at home (6-10-0) last season.

Houston vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -2778 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Butler has been the moneyline underdog a total of three times this season, and it has won each of those games.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1160 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 96.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston outscores opponents by 19.6 points per game (scoring 78.9 per game to rank 122nd in college basketball while allowing 59.3 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball) and has a +137 scoring differential overall.

LJ Cryer's team-leading 14.6 points per game ranks 299th in the nation.

Butler outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and allowing 63.9 per outing, 34th in college basketball) and has a +102 scoring differential.

Jahmyl Telfort leads Butler, recording 17.9 points per game (78th in college basketball).

The Cougars record 33.3 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball) while conceding 29.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

J'wan Roberts leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. They record 35.3 rebounds per game, 84th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.0.

Andre Screen tops the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball).

Houston records 103.4 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball), while giving up 77.7 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs average 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (99th in college basketball), and allow 83.7 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!