Houston Open Odds: Who Are the Favorites This Week?

The PGA Tour heads to Memorial Park Golf Course this week for the Houston Open.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds for the Houston Open 2026

Full Houston Open odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +350 Min Woo Lee +1800 Chris Gotterup +2000 Jake Knapp +2200 Sam Burns +2700 Brooks Koepka +2700 Marco Penge +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.