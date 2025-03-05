Hornets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSN

The Charlotte Hornets (14-46) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -8.5 223.5 -330 +265

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.9%)

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 28-34-1 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 28-27-5 against the spread this year.

This season, 35 of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 60 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 60 opportunities (36.7%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (11-19-1) than it does on the road (17-15-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in 18 of 31 home games (58.1%), compared to 17 of 32 road games (53.1%).

This season, Charlotte is 14-14-3 at home against the spread (.452 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-13-2 ATS (.483).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (eight of 31, 25.8%) than away (14 of 29, 48.3%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.4 points, 4.6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Hornets get 26.1 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.2 boards and 7 assists.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 58.2% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 treys.

Moussa Diabate averages 5.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He is making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.

