Hornets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Charlotte Hornets (37-34) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (19-53) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at Spectrum Center as heavy, 17-point favorites. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-CA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Hornets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -17 229.5 -1493 +870

Hornets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (88.4%)

Hornets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 43 times over 71 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 28 wins against the spread in 72 games this year.

This season, 28 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 72 chances.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 36 of 72 opportunities (50%).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (21-12-1) than it has in road affairs (22-15-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the total in 12 of 34 home games (35.3%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 16 of 37 matchups (43.2%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .395 (15-21-1). Away, it is .382 (13-20-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than on the road (16 of 34) this season.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel averages 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 5.8 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys (ninth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8 points, 8.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 62.2% from the field.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists for the Kings.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.4 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is making 42.7% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud gives the Kings 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings are getting 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

Per game, Nique Clifford gets the Kings 7.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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