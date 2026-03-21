Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-45) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (36-34) on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 235.5.

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -16.5 235.5 -1408 +830

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (80.4%)

Hornets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Hornets have registered a 42-27-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 69 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

This season, 28 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 69 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 69 opportunities (47.8%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home, covering 20 times in 33 home games, and 22 times in 37 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Hornets hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 12 times in 33 opportunities this season (36.4%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 37 opportunities (43.2%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.471, 16-18-0 record) than on the road (.457, 16-17-2).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 52.9% of the time at home (18 of 34), and 42.9% of the time away (15 of 35).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made treys (second in NBA).

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (third in NBA).

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8 points, 8.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.4 points for the Grizzlies, plus 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

The Grizzlies get 13.4 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 7.1 points, 2 boards and 3.9 assists. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the floor.

GG Jackson averages 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

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