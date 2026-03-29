Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Boston Celtics (49-24) are favored by 1 point against the Charlotte Hornets (39-35) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -1 215.5 -108 -108

Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (56.1%)

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 42 times in 73 games with a set spread.

The Hornets are 45-28-1 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 26 times out of 74 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 39.2% of the time (29 out of 74 games with a set point total).

In home games, Boston has a worse record against the spread (19-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-12-1).

When playing at home, the Celtics go over the total 37.8% of the time (14 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of games on the road (12 of 36 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.622, 23-13-1 record) than away (.595, 22-15-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (35.1%, 13 of 37) compared to away (43.2%, 16 of 37).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.6 points, 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White is averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 64% from the field (fourth in league).

Sam Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets get 19 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Hornets are getting 17.1 points, 5.9 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

The Hornets receive 20.5 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Hornets get 8.1 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 8.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

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