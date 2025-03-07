Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOH

The Charlotte Hornets (14-47) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) after losing three straight home games. The Cavaliers are double-digit favorites by 16 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 234.5.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -16 234.5 -1587 +900

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (82%)

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-21-2).

In the Hornets' 61 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times out of 61 chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 37.7% of the time this year (23 of 61 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 33 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 29 opportunities in away games.

In home games, the Cavaliers go over the over/under 63.6% of the time (21 of 33 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 65.5% of games (19 of 29).

This year, Charlotte is 14-15-3 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-13-2 ATS (.483).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less frequently at home (nine of 32, 28.1%) than away (14 of 29, 48.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.6 points, 9.3 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland is averaging 21 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 10.3 boards and 2 assists, shooting 70.7% from the floor (second in NBA).

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the field and 44% from downtown (fourth in NBA), with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 20.3 points for the Hornets, plus 7.8 boards and 3.8 assists.

Per game, LaMelo Ball provides the Hornets 26.2 points, 5.4 boards and 7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 5.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.9% of his shots from the field.

Josh Green averages 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

