Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Hornets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on FDSSE and FDSWI. The point total is 232.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5.5 232.5 -196 +164

Hornets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (68.5%)

Hornets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have gone 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under six times out of 10 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in five of 10 opportunities (50%).

At home, Milwaukee has a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (2-3-0).

In home games, the Bucks eclipse the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They've hit the over in 40% of games on the road (two of five contests).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .400. It is 2-3-0 ATS on its home court and 2-3-0 on the road.

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (two of five, 40%) than on the road (three of five, 60%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 33.4 points, 11.9 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals (eighth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 11.6 points, 6.6 boards and 2 assists.

Cole Anthony is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 22 points for the Hornets, plus 7.3 boards and 4 assists.

Kon Knueppel averages 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per game (10th in league).

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 6.9 boards and 0.6 assists per game. He is sinking 66.7% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 9.2 points, 6.6 boards and 0.5 assists. He is making 80.8% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

The Hornets are getting 15.8 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.