Home Run Predictions Today: Soderstrom and Who Else Rank as Saturday's Top HR Picks?

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Picks Today: MLB Home Run Props, Predictions

Twins at Cubs, 2:21 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Royce Lewis +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Royce Lewis has 10 home runs in 64 games this season, which is a more modest total. However, he has been good since getting recalled earlier this season, and I like this matchup for him.

Lewis will face Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, who is 5-1 but owns a 4.50 ERA. Boyd’s win-loss record looks impressive, but the ERA provides a better reason to consider the Minnesota Twins‘ right-handed power hitters. Lewis will hold the platoon advantage, and while the wind is blowing in at Wrigley, Lewis has the power to overcome it.

Lewis has the bat speed to handle left-handed velocity and enough pull-side power to take advantage of a mistake inside. Injuries and inconsistent availability have occasionally interrupted his production, but his home run ceiling remains significant when he is in the lineup.

Rays at Red Sox, 4:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Junior Caminero +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Caminero gets a matchup with Patrick Sandoval, a left-hander who can miss bats but has also been vulnerable to right-handed power when he falls behind in the count. Sandoval leans heavily on his fastball/changeup combination, and right-handed hitters who can stay back on the changeup have had success driving the baseball.

Caminero is exactly the type of hitter who profiles well here. He generates elite exit velocities and has some of the best raw power among young hitters in baseball. Fenway is also a good dinger park for right-handed hitters who can drive the ball to left or left-center.

Nationals at Athletics, 10:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Tyler Soderstrom +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Soderstrom has quietly become one of baseball's better young power bats.

Today's matchup gives him a chance to face Zack Littell, a pitcher who doesn't generate many swings and misses, and Soderstrom's ability to elevate the baseball makes him dangerous whenever he gets fastballs in hitter's counts.

His barrel rate has taken a significant jump this season, and the A’s HR-happy home park doesn’t hurt things.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.