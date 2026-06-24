Home Run Picks Today: Best MLB Home Run Props for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Bryce Harper +370

Fernando Tatis Jr. +490

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Predictions: MLB Home Run Picks for Today

Phillies at Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

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I missed on Bryce Harper in the dinger market yesterday. I'm going back to the well today.

Harper has a lovely matchup against Miles Mikolas. A righty, Mikolas is running on fumes at this point in his career. Through 74.0 innings this campaign, the veteran has a measly 13.8% strikeout rate and is surrendering 2.55 homers per nine at home.

Harper is raking with the platoon advantage this season, generating a .436 wOBA and 41.5% hard-hit rate against righties. Of his 17 dingers, 14 have come in this split, and once Mikolas is out of the game, Harper will see a Washington Nationals bullpen that has given up the fourth-most home runs per nine.

Braves at Padres, 8:41 p.m. ET

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Fernando Tatis Jr.'s power output has disappeared for much of this season. However, his underlying numbers still look strong, and he's starting to get better results.

In June, Tatis has produced a .380 wOBA with a pair of long-balls. His season-long .354 wOBA looks better than his .320 actual wOBA, and his 38.1% hard-hit rate is the same as his clip from 2025, when he went yard 25 times. A lowly 4.5% homer-to-fly-ball rate has been the main culprit. His career HR/FB% is 21.2%, so more fly balls should start landing in the seats eventually.

With Tatis boasting a .390 wOBA against LHPs, he's in a nice spot today against Martin Perez, who is allowing a 38.3% hard-hit rate to righty bats.

While the bottom-line results haven't been there, Tatis is still mostly the same guy he was last season, and I find his +490 HR odds appealing against a lefty.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.