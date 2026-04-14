Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Dinger Tuesday 4/14/26

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Oneil Cruz (+340): Big-time power and in best split against a right-hander

Austin Riley (+410): At home and taking on a pitcher who struggles with righty bats

Wyatt Langford (+490): Homer-friendly park and has the platoon advantage versus a meh lefty

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook's Dinger Tuesday promo for today!

YOU CAN CHOOSE between a Bet Reset Token or a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB Games taking place on April 14th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Nationals at Pirates, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Oneil Cruz +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Miles Mikolas is taking the ball today for the Washington Nationals, and that makes the Pittsburgh Pirates a good place to look for homer props.

We hit on Brandon Lowe yesterday, and I think this is a good spot for Oneil Cruz -- a fellow Pirates lefty -- to go yard.

Mikolas has a 4.89 SIERA so far this season after recording a 4.83 SIERA a year ago. He's allowed 1.81 jacks per nine innings since the start of 2025, including 3.65 homers per nine so far in this season's small sample. Lefties hammered him last year to the tune of a .345 wOBA and 1.79 homers per nine.

Cruz has massive power and is much better against right-handed hurlers, producing a 44.5% hard-hit rate in the split last campaign. A whopping 19 of his 20 dingers came with the platoon advantage.

Marlins at Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Austin Riley +430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Miami Marlins righty Max Meyer has shown reverse splits in his career, and that makes Austin Riley an enticing bet at these odds.

For his career, Meyer has fared worse against right-handed hitters (.388) than he has left-handed bats (.323). Righties have tagged him for an eye-popping 2.27 homers per nine.

Enter Riley.

The Atlanta Braves' third baseman is off to a slow start and hasn't yet homered. This is a good spot for him to get on the board. Not only can he take advantage of Meyer's splits, Riley performed better at home (.342 wOBA) last year than on the road (.300).

Rangers at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Wyatt Langford +490 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wyatt Langford has a lot of things going for him today.

He's taking on a lefty, a split in which he registered a .365 wOBA last year.

Said lefty is Jeffrey Springs, who allowed 1.47 homers per nine a season ago, including 2.03 per nine at home to righties.

Speaking of the venue, Langford was better on the road (.341 wOBA) than at home in 2025 (.332 wOBA), and it's not just any road venue tonight, it's the A's homer-friendly temporary stadium.

It all adds up to Langford being my favorite home run bet for Dinger Tuesday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that an HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.