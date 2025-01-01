Heat vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Heat vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-28) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 14-game road losing streak when they take on the Miami Heat (16-14) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSUN. The point total is set at 220 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -8.5 220 -370 +295

Heat vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (69.8%)

Heat vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 14-14-2 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 33 games this season, they have 12 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 33 chances.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 33 opportunities (54.5%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-6-1) than it has in road affairs (7-8-1).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in seven of 14 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 16 games (56.2%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 9-9-0 record) than away (.200, 3-12-0).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 18) than on the road (seven of 15) this year.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (third in league).

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 18.5 points, 4.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson averages 11.1 points, 2.4 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 41.6% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans receive 21.4 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.9 boards and 4.1 assists.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Trey Murphy III averages 20.1 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Dejounte Murray averages 16 points, 6.8 boards and 7.5 assists. He is making 36.5% of his shots from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

