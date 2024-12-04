Heat vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 4

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (9-10) are favored by 1.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Heat vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1.5 217.5 -132 +112

Heat vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (65.8%)

Heat vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread eight times over 19 games with a set spread.

The Lakers have played 21 games, with nine wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total 10 times out of 21 chances this season.

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time this season (nine of 21 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering three times in eight home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Heat have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than away games (54.5%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread at home (5-5-0) than on the road (4-7-0) this year.

Lakers games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (five of 10), and 36.4% of the time away (four of 11).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.6 points, 9.8 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (ninth in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.2 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made treys (fourth in league).

Jimmy Butler averages 18.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.3 points, 2.5 assists and 5.7 boards.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is also sinking 54.2% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James averages 22 points, 8 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He is also making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Lakers are getting 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

The Lakers get 11.6 points per game from Dalton Knecht, plus 3.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

