Heat vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MSG

The New York Knicks (39-20) take the court against the Miami Heat (28-30) as 7-point favorites on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 220.5 -270 +220

Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (53.2%)

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 28-30-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 24-31-3 against the spread this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 58 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 32 times in 58 opportunities (55.2%).

New York has a worse record against the spread in home games (14-16-1) than it does in road games (14-14-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.1%) than games on the road (57.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.480, 12-12-1 record) than on the road (.364, 12-19-2).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over more frequently at home (17 of 25, 68%) than away (15 of 33, 45.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 53% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.1 points, 7.4 assists and 2.9 boards.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 9.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.1 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby averages 16.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24.1 points, 5.4 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 46.1% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 16.9 points, 9.9 boards and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Heat receive 11.8 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 4 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Heat are receiving 10.9 points, 2.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

