3 Tight Ends to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 6

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2025 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost. Here are some players who could provide a lift to your tight end slot for this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 6

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

Matchup: vs. Broncos (in London)

We've been beating the drum for Mason Taylor for a few weeks now, and he finally delivered a signature fantasy performance in Week 5.

Taylor enters Monday Night Football as the TE9 in half-PPR scoring after putting up 13.2 fantasy points in the New York Jets' latest loss. And while we would love to see the rookie find the end zone, he was one of just two top 12 tight ends to not score a touchdown in Week 5. That speaks to how strong his utilization was and gives him plenty of appeal moving forward.

Mason Taylor actually led the Jets in targets (12) last week, ranking third among all tight ends in target share (27.3%). He was second on the team in route participation (80%) and tied for the team lead in red zone targets (2).

That utilization didn't come out of nowhere, either. His target share has grown every game this season, and over the past three weeks Taylor ranks third at the position with a 23.6% target share -- behind only Jake Ferguson and Trey McBride.

We've seen Justin Fields support fantasy-relevant tight ends in the past -- Cole Kmet's TE7 campaigns in 2022 and 2023 come to mind -- so there's reason to like Mason Taylor rest-of-season in addition to in Week 6.

This week, Taylor and the Jets have a tough matchup across the pond against the Denver Broncos. Denver has allowed the fourth fewest fantasy points per target to opposing tight ends, but they have let up the 12th highest target rate to the position. After what we've seen the last few weeks, another 7 to 10-target game from the rookie isn't out of the question, particularly if New York again finds themselves facing a negative game script.

Not only is Mason Taylor a top tight end streamer this week, he's among the 10 best fantasy football waiver wire adds heading into NFL Week 6.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

Matchup: vs. Eagles

Theo Johnson may not have seen the same target volume (7 targets; 18% share) as Mason Taylor last week, but he wound up with the better fantasy day. Ahead of Monday Night Football, Johnson's 18.3 fantasy points ranked third at the position. That's what happens when you catch 2 touchdowns.

That's now 3 touchdowns in two Jaxson Dart starts for Theo Johnson. It's a small sample, sure, but Johnson is tied for the team lead in target share (20.3%) while pacing the New York Giants in red zone targets (5) and downfield targets (5) since Dart took over under center. Dart has targeted him on 25% of his routes run -- also the highest mark on the team.

Johnson and the G-Men have a tough matchup on a short week as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to town on Thursday Night Football. Philly has given up a below-average target rate to tight ends to this point, and they've held the position to the second fewest yards per route run.

This game also only has a 41.5-point over/under, which does damper his scoring appeal. But last week's target share was encouraging, and it could result in another strong fantasy performance with the Giants being 7.5-point underdogs.

A potential negative game script could force the Giants to let Dart air it out even more. New York let him drop back 46 times last week after only doing so 28 times in Week 4, so more volume could be headed Theo Johnson's way. And while the Giants' offensive expectations aren't great against a good defense, we know Theo will be involved if Dart leads them to the red zone.

That's enough to put Theo Johnson on the radar as a tight end streamer in Week 6.

Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

Matchup: at Buccaneers

There's a chance the San Francisco 49ers get healthier after an extended layoff following their Thursday Night Football appearance in Week 5, but we're likely to still see plenty of tight end Jake Tonges with George Kittle considered a long shot to play in Week 6. Assuming Kittle sits another week, Tonges makes for a rock-solid streamer in a road date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tonges had a breakout game in Week 5, securing 7 of 11 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. His 13.6 fantasy points were a season-high, but it was the second consecutive week he cracked 13 fantasy points.

The third-year tight end has come out of relative nowhere to be a steadying force for San Francisco, but the utilization backs the respectable fantasy marks. Tonges has hit a 65% route participation in all four full games sans Kittle -- a span in which he's enjoyed a 15% target share.

Now, that's not anything to write home about, especially if the Niners' wide receivers can get healthy leading into Week 6. But as a one-week fill-in, Tonges has some appeal in a plus matchup given San Francisco's overall offensive environment.

In Week 6, Tonges will face a Bucs defense which has given up the fifth most fantasy points per target to tight ends. Granted, some of that is thanks to them allowing the second most touchdowns (4) to the position, but they're right around league average in target rate and yards per route run to tight ends, too.

In general, Tampa's defense hasn't been one to shy away from in fantasy. They're bottom 10 in scoring defense and have given up the ninth most yards per attempt through the air. In a game with one of Week 6's higher totals (47.5 as of Monday), Tonges makes for a capable tight end streamer for TE-needy squads.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.