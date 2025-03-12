Heat vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSC

The Miami Heat (29-35) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (35-30) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Kaseya Center as only 3-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

Heat vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 209.5 -152 +128

Heat vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (53.4%)

Heat vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 28-33-3 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 33 wins against the spread in 65 games this season.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 33 times out of 65 chances.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 44.6% of the time this year (29 of 65 games with a set point total).

Miami owns a better record against the spread in home games (15-14-1) than it does in road games (13-19-2).

At home, the Heat eclipse the over/under 60% of the time (18 of 30 games). They've hit the over in 44.1% of away games (15 of 34 contests).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .688 (22-10-0). Away, it is .333 (11-21-1).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over more frequently at home (15 of 32, 46.9%) than away (14 of 33, 42.4%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 49% from the floor.

Tyler Herro is averaging 23.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.7 points, 2.5 assists and 4.6 boards.

Terry Rozier averages 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 39.4% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Ivica Zubac averages 16 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 61.9% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).

The Clippers are getting 10.5 points, 3.5 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor.

Amir Coffey's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

