Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CHSN+

The Miami Heat (29-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (25-38) as 4-point favorites on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and CHSN+. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4 226.5 -176 +148

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (63.8%)

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 28-31-3 against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 29-32-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 33 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 63 chances.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 33 of 63 set point totals (52.4%).

At home, Miami owns a better record against the spread (15-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-19-2).

The Heat have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 28 home matchups (64.3%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 34 games (44.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 15-17-1 record) than away (.467, 14-15-1).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over more often at home (18 of 33, 54.5%) than on the road (15 of 30, 50%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.7 points, 10 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro averages 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.6 points, 4.6 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 7.6 boards and 6.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Coby White provides the Bulls 18.9 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Jalen Smith averages 8.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1 assists. He is sinking 47% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

