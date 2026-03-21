Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BA

The Atlanta Hawks (38-32) are heavy favorites (-10) as they look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (33-37) on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Hawks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -10 228.5 -481 +360

Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (60.8%)

Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 37 times in 70 games with a set spread.

The Warriors have 30 wins against the spread in 70 games this season.

This season, 34 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total.

The Warriors have eclipsed the over/under 58.6% of the time this year (41 of 70 games with a set point total).

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-18-0) than it does in away games (20-15-0).

The Hawks have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (40%) than road tilts (57.1%).

This year, Golden State is 14-19-1 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-20-0 ATS (.444).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 34) than away (19 of 36) this season.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.7 points, 10.4 boards and 8 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (ninth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 boards.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors.

Draymond Green averages 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Quinten Post provides the Warriors 7.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Warriors receive 8.2 points per game from Gui Santos, plus 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Warriors are getting 6.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Gary Payton II.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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