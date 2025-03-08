Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, FDSIN, and Peachtree TV

The Atlanta Hawks (29-34) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers (35-26) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSIN, and Peachtree TV. The point total is 242 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1.5 242 -126 +108

Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (57.3%)

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-30-2).

The Hawks are 30-33-0 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 33 times out of 63 chances this season.

Hawks games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 63 opportunities (58.7%).

Indiana has a better record against the spread in home games (15-13-1) than it does on the road (14-17-1).

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under in 17 of 29 home games (58.6%), compared to 16 of 32 road games (50%).

This season, Atlanta is 13-17-0 at home against the spread (.433 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-16-0 ATS (.515).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 30) than on the road (18 of 33) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.2 points, 1.9 assists and 5.5 boards.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23.6 points, 3.1 boards and 11.6 assists for the Hawks.

Dyson Daniels averages 14 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 8.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 57.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in league).

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 9 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela.

