Hawks vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (7-10) take the court against the Dallas Mavericks (9-8) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KFAA, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 237.5 -148 +126

Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (52.6%)

Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-11-0).

The Mavericks have nine wins against the spread in 17 games this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 12 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in nine of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-5-0) than it has at home (2-6-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in six of eight home matchups (75%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of nine games (66.7%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (three of nine), and 75% of the time on the road (six of eight).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 30.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 62.1% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.5 points, 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Luka Doncic gets the Mavericks 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Mavericks are receiving 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks are getting 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

Per game, Klay Thompson gets the Mavericks 13.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 11.7 points, 8.7 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field.

