Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and KJZZ

The Atlanta Hawks (36-41) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Utah Jazz (16-62), who have lost eight straight. The Hawks are heavy favorites (-12.5) in the contest, which begins at 6 p.m. ET (on FDSSE and KJZZ) on Sunday, April 6, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.

Hawks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -12.5 243.5 -559 +420

Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (69.2%)

Hawks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Hawks are 38-39-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 37-40-1 this year.

This season, 45 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 78 chances.

The Jazz have hit the over 56.4% of the time this season (44 of 78 games with a set point total).

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-21-0) than it does on the road (21-18-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Hawks hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 23 times in 38 opportunities this season (60.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 22 times in 39 opportunities (56.4%).

Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (19-20-0) than at home (18-20-1) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, 21 of 39) than away (59%, 23 of 39).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 24 points, 11.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 13 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 56.7% from the floor (10th in league).

Zaccharie Risacher averages 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Caris LeVert is averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.1 points for the Jazz, plus 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Collin Sexton averages 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Isaiah Collier averages 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are receiving 19 points, 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

