Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BOS

The Atlanta Hawks (42-33) are just 1-point favorites as they try to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (50-24) on Monday, March 30, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 222.5 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1 222.5 -110 -106

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (55.7%)

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-35-0).

The Celtics are 43-30-1 against the spread this year.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 74 chances this season.

Celtics games this year have gone over the total in 26 of 74 opportunities (35.1%).

Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread at home (19-19-0) than it does in away games (21-16-0).

The Hawks have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (44.7%) than away games (56.8%).

Boston has been better against the spread on the road (24-12-1) than at home (19-18-0) this season.

Celtics games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (14 times out of 37) than away (12 of 37) this season.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys (10th in NBA).

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 boards and 3.2 assists.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.6 points for the Celtics, plus 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The Celtics receive 17.1 points per game from Derrick White, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Celtics are receiving 17 points, 4.1 boards and 5.2 assists per game from Payton Pritchard.

The Celtics receive 9.9 points per game from Neemias Queta, plus 8.3 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Celtics receive 8.9 points per game from Sam Hauser, plus 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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