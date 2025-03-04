Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Atlanta Hawks (28-33) are 6-point underdogs against the Milwaukee Bucks (34-25) at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSWI. The point total is set at 241.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6 241.5 -230 +190

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (67.8%)

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup 27 times this season (27-31-1).

The Hawks have 29 wins against the spread in 61 games this season.

This season, 30 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 59% of the time this season (36 of 61 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better at home, covering 17 times in 30 home games, and 10 times in 29 road games.

In home games, the Bucks exceed the over/under 50% of the time (15 of 30 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 51.7% of games (15 of 29).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (12-16-0). Away, it is .515 (17-16-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more often at home (18 of 28, 64.3%) than on the road (18 of 33, 54.5%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard averages 25.4 points, 4.7 boards and 7.3 assists.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 6.2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the field and 28.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 23.6 points for the Hawks, plus 3.1 boards and 11.5 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 13.9 points, 5.6 boards and 4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks are receiving 12.6 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 8.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 56.6% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.